Public Notice Portal round-up: Plans for dangerous structure, alcohol licence for new casino and bid to convert garage for extra living accommodation

Plans for a former town centre shop that is now a dangerous structure and a bid to extend the licensing hours at a Worthing cocktail bar are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

• Plans to convert a garage to provide extra living accommodation at a Rustington property have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The planning application for 7 Hawley Road includes the conversion of the garage to habitable use, a first-floor side extension and alterations to the rear roof, including installation of rooflights and alterations to the fenestration.

Comments on the application R/152/25/HH should be made by October 23.

The property at 39 Brighton Road, formerly Bespoke Hair Lounge, is currently a vacant ground-floor commercial unit with two flats above. Picture: Google Maps

• The owners of a new casino in Worthing town centre have revealed details of the planned hours, including alcohol sales, music and late-night refreshment.

Slots Trading Ltd has already been granted planning permission by Worthing Borough Council to change the use of the former Card Factory shop into Wilson's Casino, an arcade incorporating bingo.

Hours for alcohol sales have been given as 10am to 12am Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 2am Friday and Saturday.

Recorded music is listed as 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Opening hours will be 24 hours a day Monday to Saturday, with late-night refreshment available 11pm to 5am Monday to Sunday.

Wolfox Ltd has made an application to Adur District Council for the former Ginger & Dobbs site. Picture: Google Maps

The consultation closes on Friday, October 31, and a committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 24, at 6.30pm, if required.

• Beachcomber Leisure Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a variation to the premises licence at Molotov Cocktail & Vodka Bar.

The application for a full variation to the premises licence at 37 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, is seeking authorisation to extend the hours on Friday and Saturday nights by one hour.

The variation shows the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment from 11am to 4am the following morning on Friday and Saturday, with opening times as 11am to 4.30am the following morning on Friday and Saturday.

Plans to convert a garage to provide extra living accommodation at a Rustington property have been submitted to Arun District Council. Picture: Google Maps

No other changes are sought. Consultation closes on Thursday, October 30. A committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, at 6.30pm if required.

• A premises licence application for a new café and delicatessen in Shoreham seeks authorisation for the sale of alcohol during the day and into the evening.

Wolfox Ltd has made the application to Adur District Council for Wolf on East, at 31-32 East Street. The site was formerly Ginger & Dobbs, where Wolfox coffee was sold.

Opening hours are listed as 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 8am to 9pm Sunday, with alcohol sales given as 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 11am to 9pm Sunday.

The consultation closes on Tuesday, October 28. A committee hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, at 7pm, if required.

• Plans for a former shop that is now a dangerous structure have been submitted to Worthing Borough Council, including two small houses in multiple occupation.

The property at 39 Brighton Road, formerly Bespoke Hair Lounge, is currently a vacant ground-floor commercial unit with two flats above, on the first and second floors.

Property developer KTLX has applied for change of use of the rear ground floor to residential and conversion of the two flats to form two small houses in multiple occupation.

In the planning statement, Lewis & Co Planning said: "Areas of the building have deteriorated and the applicants have reported the building as a dangerous structure, which has been confirmed by the local authority building control team."

The plan is to create a ground and first-floor maisonette and a second and third-floor maisonette in place of the existing flats.

