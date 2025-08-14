Plans for farmland, new disabled parking bays and changes to a former card shop are among recent applications on the Public Notice Portal.

• WD Passmore & Sons has proposed the imposition of an agricultural occupancy restriction on the currently unrestricted Dairy Cottage at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.

The proposal has been made in association with a separate application to remove such restriction from Guard House at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.

• A casino company has applied for a new premises licence for a former Worthing card shop.

Notice of the application to Worthing Borough Council from Maidstone-based Slots Trading Ltd for a bingo premises licence was published on August 7.

The application relates to Wilson’s Casino, the retail unit that was previously Card Factory, at 82-84 Montague Street, Worthing.

• New disabled bays are planned for Worthing town centre as West Sussex County Council looks to amend parking restrictions in various roads.

A permanent Traffic Regulation Order is proposed, the effect of which will be to make amendments to parking restrictions in the Controlled Parking Zone in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council has already granted planning permission to change the use of this empty shop into an arcade incorporating bingo

New parking bays for Blue Badge holders are planned in Cranworth Road, Liverpool Road, Orme Road, Rowlands Road, St George's Road and Warwick Gardens.

The restriction on loading bays in Ann Street and Liverpool Road will be changed to allow their use by any type of vehicle.

Restrictions in Pay & Display bays in Christchurch Road, Marine Parade, Shelley Road and Wyke Avenue will also be amended to allow permit holders to park.

New waiting restrictions are planned in Bank Passage, Liverpool Road, Marine Parade and South Farm Road.

The order also installs a new Pay & Display parking bay in Augusta Place, reduces a short length of double yellow line in Ham Road, removes a single yellow line in Station Road and adds Fairlawn Drive to Zone N of the Controlled Parking Zone, with a restriction requiring permits for parking between 10am and 11am and 2pm to 3pm Monday to Saturday except bank holidays.

• Sussex Boreholes has applied to Arun District Council for permission to demolition an existing dilapidated structure and build a commercial building with associated permeable hardstanding.

The field historically formed a pig and poultry unit and was latterly used for the repair of vintage buses. When the Osborne family purchased the site in 2014, it comprised a number of buildings in various conditions, scrap bus parts, old tyres and general rubbish.

A neighbouring building has more recently been converted into a workshop for Sussex Boreholes. Adjacent to this are the remains of the coachworks building.

The proposal is to site a new building alongside the workshop to provide storage space.

• Plans to demolish a store at Ferring Village Hall and replace it with two new stores in the same location have been submitted to Arun District Council. Comments on the application must be made by August 29.

Trustee Nigel Bubloz has made the planning application, stating that the local theatre group using the facilities requires additional storage space for all its equipment.