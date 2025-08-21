Public Notice Portal round-up: Plans for micro brewing, an Arundel restaurant, a Rustington pub and an extension to the Worthing Heat Network

Plans for micro brewing, an Arundel restaurant, a Rustington pub and an extension to the Worthing Heat Network are among recent applications on the Public Notice Portal.

• A Sussex craft brewery has applied for permission to start making beer at its Worthing town centre taproom, changing the use of a beer store room to include small-scale micro brewing.

Planning applications submitted to Worthing Borough Council include Listed Building Consent to install equipment for brewing, with ducting and external louvre in an existing window.

The Tasting Room, in Stanford Square, Worthing has been home to Merakai Brewing Co since April 2023, with the brewery located on the outskirts of Uckfield.

Co-owner Ollie Parsons said the aim is to produce 'very modest quantities' of craft beers, over short durations, for consumption on the premises. The main brewing operation will continue off site.

• An Arundel restaurant is seeking permission to retain a small decking area that has been built to stabilise outside tables.

Jonny Abrahams has applied to Arun District Council for planning permission and listed building consent to retain the outside teak-coloured plinth at the front of Jonny's, in High Street, Arundel.

The plinth is not fixed to the red brick of the 18th century property and at its maximum height, rises only 40cm from the ground. Comments should be made by September 5.

• A popular West Sussex village pub is planning to remove play equipment to create a better space for socialising in its garden.

Greene King has made an application to Arun District Council for permission to carry out alterations at The Lamb Inn in Rustington.

The proposal is to remove the existing play equipment and associated bark ground covering to allow for the creation of a new turfed seating area within the garden.

Within the area of the proposed works, there is one mature ash tree that is protected by a Tree Preservation Order. The application states protection measures will remain throughout, to ensure no damage occurs to the tree's roots, stem, canopy, or growing conditions.

There are no works proposed to any of the existing TPO trees on site. Comments should be made by September 5.

• Hemiko has applied to extend the Worthing Heat Network to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre, meaning more infrastructure works in the town centre.

The developer installing the heat network has applied to Worthing Borough Council for planning permission for an extension to buried pipework and associated equipment to connect to the district heat network.

The pipework will run underground across the town centre and Steyne Gardens, including connections to Splashpoint to the east and the Pavilion Theatre on the seafront.

The application makes it clear the extension from the Energy Centre at the High Street multi-storey car park will be entirely underground, so there will be no visual impact once the installation is complete.

