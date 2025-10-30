Public Notice Portal round-up: Plans to close A27 in West Sussex for four-mile stretch, turn vacant Worthing shop into restaurant and cocktail bar, and make former village pub a private home

Plans to close a four-mile stretch of the A27, turn a vacant Worthing shop into a restaurant and cocktail bar, and change a village pub into a private home are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Overnight closures are planned on a four-mile stretch of the A27 in West Sussex, alongside a 24-hour speed restriction, with works expected to last approximately eight weeks.

The order will authorise the overnight closure of both carriageways of the A27 between the Fontwell East roundabout, linking the A27 and the A29, and Ford Roundabout, linking the A27 and A284.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the temporary traffic restrictions are 'because works are proposed to be executed on the road by contractors working on behalf of Vistry Homes'.

Traffic affected by the overnight closures would be diverted using the A29 and A284. Traffic affected by the right turn bans will be directed to proceed to Fontwell East Roundabout or Ford Roundabout and return as appropriate. Picture: Google Maps

There will also be a 24-hour 50mph speed restriction on the eastbound carriageway from just west of Mill Road and east of Shellbridge Road, as well as on the westbound carriageway between points approximately 265m east and 268m west of Yapton Lane.

Other restrictions include a 24-hour ban on turning right from the eastbound carriageway into Yapton Lane and from the westbound carriageway into Shellbridge Road.

It is expected the work would last for approximately eight weeks, starting on Sunday, November 2. The full overnight closures would occur between 8pm and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Plans to change the use of The Gardeners Arms, in West Street, Sompting, have been submitted, with the intention of turning it into a home.

The Gardeners Arms, in West Street, Sompting, closed in August 2025. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Matthew Naish, owner of Deadspace Designs, has made the application to Adur District Council on behalf of owner Sarah Marshall. The design and access statement explains the existing property will be converted on all levels.

The plans show four bedrooms on the first floor, one of them en-suite, a bedroom with en-suite in the newly-converted loft, with lounge, snug, dining area, games room and kitchen on the ground floor and cinema lounge in the basement, the former pub cellar.

• A 'well-liked' Worthing residential care home is planning a side extension to the chapel to form a new bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Marys Residential Home, in Westbrooke, is owned and operated by Qualitas Healthcare and currently accommodates 25 residents in a range of Victorian houses.

Artist's impression for Tern in Warwick Street, Worthing. Picture: Shear Architectural Design

A planning application has been made to Worthing Borough Council for an extension of the side store to the chapel to form a bedroom with en-suite. A secondary means of escape from the chapel apse is also proposed.

• An artisan micro bakery in Angmering has applied for a licence to sell alcohol during its afternoon and evening cookery courses.

The Butler's Pantry, in High Street, has made an application to Arun District Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bakery has proposed the supply of alcohol on and off the premises during cookery courses delivered between the hours of 2pm and 9pm Monday to Friday and 1pm to 9pm Saturday and Sunday.

• Detailed plans for a celebrated pier-based restaurant's new permanent base in Worthing town centre have been revealed.

The planning application to Worthing Borough Council shows what chef Johnny Stanford and his partner Sophie Harvey hope to achieve for the future of Tern.

They say the application to change a vacant shop into a restaurant and cocktail bar represents the next stage in the growth of Tern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shear Architectural Design owner Darryl Shear has made the application for 39 Warwick Street, Worthing, on behalf of Johnny.

It seeks permission for change of use from retail to fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar, with outside seating at the front, including barriers, plus an extraction flue and a sign with the new name, Tern.

A separate application has been made for advertisement consent for an internally-illuminated fascia sign and free-standing menu board.

The plan is to convert and fit out 39 Warwick Street as a two-level restaurant and cocktail bar with outdoor seating. The restaurant will be located on the upper floor, providing 28 covers in a light and minimal dining room with an open kitchen at its centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lower floor will house a cocktail bar with 22 covers, designed in contrast to the restaurant above. Inspired by New York loft spaces, the bar will be darker and moodier, offering a distinctive drinks experience in an intimate, atmospheric space.

The proposal includes four outdoor covers, making a total of 54 covers for the whole premises. Outdoor seating would be created during a second phase of build, anticipated summer 2026.

Opening hours proposed are 12pm to 11pm Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 10.30pm Sunday. The restaurant would, however, be open for staff and prep 10am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 12am Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm Sunday.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk