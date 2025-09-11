Public Notice Portal round-up: Plans to demolish Worthing café, convert Littlehampton bank building and increase on-street parking charges

Plans to demolish a café in Worthing, convert a bank building in Littlehampton and increase on-street parking charges are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

Road restrictions during the annual Findon Sheep Fair have been notified by West Sussex County Council.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be made to manage traffic safely during the sheep fair. The order will come into effect on September 13 only and is expected to be in operation between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Temporarily management measures include one-way traffic restrictions in Cross Lane southwards, High Street southbound, Horsham Road northbound and Nepcote Lane southbound.

BroSis Café in Richmond Road, Worthing, closed in May 2022

They will also temporarily prohibit waiting at any time in Cross Lane, Convent Gardens, High Street, Horsham Road, Nepcote Lane and Soldiers Field Lane, on lengths indicated by local signage.

Plans to convert the former Lloyds Bank building in Littlehampton into flats have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The property, on the corner of Beach Road and High Street, was purpose-built as a bank but it has been vacant since May 2023, when Lloyds closed down.

Owner Holdhazel Limited has submitted a planning application to change the use from Class E to a mixed Class E and residential use, to include two commercial units on the ground floor.

Changes to on-street parking charges will come into effect in Worthing in October. Picture: Google Maps

The application includes a two-storey extension to the eastern elevation. It is proposed to redevelop the existing building, to retain two commercial units on the ground floor and convert the remaining building into eight self-contained flats with associated alterations.

Comments must be made by September 18.

Changes to on-street parking charges will come into effect in Worthing in October.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed the update will take place on October 1 and said it is designed to make parking fairer, more consistent and better aligned with local needs.

Notice was given on September 4 of new charges for the Worthing Controlled Parking Zone, showing increases on the 2023 prices.

Pay and display rates are going up by 20p for all areas. The premium prices have changed from £1.80 to £2 per hour, standard rates are up from £1.70 to £1.90 per hour, and outer rates are going up from £1 per hour to £1.20 per hour.

The changes were announced following a comprehensive review, supporting the council’s Integrated Parking Strategy, which aims to improve access, reduce congestion and encourage more sustainable travel.

Plans to demolish a former Worthing café and replace it with a new garage for the adjacent property have been submitted.

The change of use application for 29 Richmond Road, formerly BroSis Café, shows the new building would be for residential use as part of 31 Richmond Road.

There would be new front boundary wall constructed, new conservation rooflights to the ancillary building, a new side extension and relocation of the dropped kerb, involving removing the existing and creating a new one.

The café has been closed since May 2022. The site includes a small, covered area to the west, where a former donkey stable was used as part kitchen, part storage for the café.

The application submitted by Esther Willis states this building is in a bad state of repair and has deteriorated since being vacant but the proposal seeks to refurbish and maintain this historical structure.

