Plans to extend McDonald's at major road junction, build homes in Littlehampton and Arundel, and close a busy Worthing road for four months are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

• Plans to extend the McDonald's restaurant at Crossbush Services, in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The proposals include a 5.6sqm extension, replacement entrance door, the formation of an additional entrance with new glazing, refreshment of the patio areas with new furniture and associated works.

The relevant planning history includes conditional approval for an 82.1sqm extension with reconfiguration of the car park granted in May 2024.

The McDonald's restaurant at Crossbush Services offers a 24-hour drive-thru service on the busy junction of the A284 and A27 east of Arundel. Picture: Google Maps

In this new proposal, the changes are limited to the building, to include a 5.6sqm under eave extension between the existing drive thru booths on the north side, new additional automatic glass doors on the south side and replacement doors at the existing entrance on the east side.

• An outline planning application has been submitted to build up to six homes on land near Anne Howard Gardens in Arundel.

The proposal, lodged with Arun District Council, outlines plans for a small housing development with access, parking and landscaping on land west of London Road.

All details apart from access are reserved at this stage, meaning the overall layout and design would be decided later.

The property is a two-storey building, with The Cabin convenience store and Soshi Café in the two retail units on the ground floor. Picture: Google Maps

• Plans for housing in the grounds of a former Littlehampton care home have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Paul Jeffery, co-founder and executive chairman at Caring Homes, has made the application for Courtwick Park, in Courtwick Lane.

The plans propose a residential development of four detached houses with garages and landscaping on open grassland that was previously associated with Courtwick Park care home.

Previous proposals have included plans for seven homes within the eastern part of the site in 2021 and plans for four detached houses in 2023, both of which were refused.

A payphone in Shoreham High Street has been earmarked for removal as part of the BT Street Hub scheme

The site is an irregular plot of land. The revised plans for residential development of four detached houses show Plot 3 repositioned. No other amendments have been made from the previous submission.

• Plans to change offices in Littlehampton town centre into flats have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The application submitted by Kalmax International Ltd gives details of two one-bedroom flats with outdoor space.

It seeks permission for change of use from offices to flats at 1 and 2 Norfolk House, Beach Road. The property is a two-storey building, with The Cabin convenience store and Soshi Café in the two retail units on the ground floor.

• An upcoming Worthing road closure will impact buses that are already on diversion.

West Sussex County Council has announced the temporary closure of Victoria Road to allow gas mains to be replaced in safety.

An order has been made to temporarily close Victoria Road throughout its entire length. The order will come into effect on October 27 and remain in force until February 20.

• A payphone in Shoreham High Street has been earmarked for removal as part of the BT Street Hub scheme.

More than 950 Street Hub units have already gone live across the UK as BT continues to push public connectivity forward.

Applications have been made to Adur District Council to remove the existing BT payphone outside 70 High Street, Shoreham, and install a BT Street Hub in its place, with two digital 75-inch LCD display screens, one on each side of the unit.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk