The Royal Family confirmed at 6.30pm that the The Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle this afternoon.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and her family, at this time, on behalf of my Mid Sussex constituents.”

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said: “Mid Sussex District Council join in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 to 2022. Photo: Steve Robards

“Details of how residents can express their condolences will be announced in due course.”

Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The death of The Queen is devastating news.

“Her Majesty has been a source of great stability and continuity throughout the incredible changes our country has seen.

“Her devotion and public service will forever be held in the highest respect.

“Rest in peace.”

Burgess Hill Town Council Leader Robert Eggleston said: “The media speak of the end of the second Elizabethan era. They are right.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a towering figure in the life of the nation, the Commonwealth and the world.

“As a monarch she was a rock of calm stability in an often turbulent world. A queen who epitomised faithful service and devotion to her role.

“She was wise and possessed of a deep faith. She was truly Elizabeth the Great.

“My thoughts are with the family who mourn the loss of their mother and grandmother. The nation and Commonwealth mourn with them.”

A statement on the Haywards Heath Town Council website said: "The Town Mayor, Haywards Heath councillors and staff are deeply saddened to hear the announcement of the death of Her Majesty.”

Ruth De Mierre, Mid Sussex Ditsrict Council’s cabinet member for leisure and parking, and chairman of the Haywards Heath Town Team, told the Middy: “I’m heartbroken at the death of our beloved Queen; a very long life of total duty, dedication and service but with such caring, compassion and love.

“We hugely admired and respected her as Queen and loved her for herself; she gave us strength and stability and I can’t imagine life without her at the helm of our country.”

West Sussex County Councillor Kirsty Lord said: “My thoughts are with the Queen’s children and grandchildren this evening.

“Thank you for your service, ma’am. Rest well.”

East Grinstead town mayor Adam Peacock said: “The East Grinstead Town Councillors and staff are deeply saddened to hear the announcement of the death of Her Majesty.

“I will be writing to the Palace to express our condolences in the coming days.

“As a mark of respect the Union and Town Flags will be flown at half-mast from today, and through to the day of the funeral.”

Mid Sussex Police said: “With deepest sorrow we offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen dedicated her life to public service. Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during national mourning.

May she rest in peace.”

Ardingly Parish Council said council members join the nation in sending their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

A spokesperson said: “Details of how residents can express their condolences will be announced in due course.”

The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath tweeted: “Her Majesty The Queen, April 21st, 1926 - September 8th, 2022.

“Thank you for your service Ma’am.”