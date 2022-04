The building of a plaque to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been proposed to Chichester District Council. SUS-220419-112604001

The plaque has been proposed to be fixed to the Palace Gardens external wall on Canon Lane.

Inscribed on the plaque will be “From God’s choicest gifts a tree is planted to celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee.”

A tree is also being planting to commemorate Her Majesty’s milestone on the South-West Lawn of the grounds, with the plaque attached to the wall to the West of the tree.