Rail strikes in Sussex: All the cancelled Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern trains for Tuesday, June 21

The RMT union is also holding strikes on Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 involving thousands of rail workers across Network Rail and a number of operators including Southeastern.

While staff at Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, have not backed strike action, this network is still due to be badly affected due to its reliance on Network Rail employees.

What trains will be running today?

Very few rail services are set to run across Sussex today (Tuesday June 21) the first of three days of planned national strike action

Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only.

Meanwhile two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.

What trains will not be running?

The East Coastway (to Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings), West Coastway (to Worthing and Chichester) and Arun Valley (through Horsham) lines will all be closed and no trains will be running at all.

The only GTR train services running in Sussex on the first day of strike action today (Tuesday June 21)

The majority of rail services run by Transport for London, including the Tube and London Overground, are also set to be affected on Tuesday by the strikes.

Southern’s website says: “Although our colleagues are not on strike, this national action will severely affect all journeys on Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern between Tuesday 21 June and Sunday 26 June. We’re really sorry if this affects your journey plans.

“Between Tuesday 21 June and Sunday 26 June inclusive, please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary, and expect severe disruption. The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later and finishing much earlier than usual. On strike days, the last trains will finish late afternoon. Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.”

Southeastern’s website adds: “We expect significant disruption across our network. Most of our stations and routes will be closed and we will only be able to run a severely reduced service. Please do not travel.”

Southeastern network map showing trains running on the first day of strike action on Tuesday June 21. All its lines and station in Sussex will be closed