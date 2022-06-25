Rail strikes in Sussex: All the Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern services cancelled on Saturday, June 25

The RMT union also held strikes on Tuesday June 21 and Thursday June 23 involving thousands of rail workers across Network Rail and a number of operators including Southeastern.

While staff at Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, have not backed strike action, this network is still due to be badly affected due to its reliance on Network Rail signallers and engineers.

Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only.

Services have been severely disrupted this week due to strike action

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Purley, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.

Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.

No Gatwick Express services will run today.

No services will run on the East Coastway, West Coastway, Arun Valley and Horsham-Dorking lines.

No Southeastern trains will serve stations in East Sussex.

GTR’s Chief Operating Officer Angie Doll said: “Thank you to all our passengers for listening so far and not travelling unless absolutely necessary. Please continue to follow this advice throughout the weekend and expect ongoing disruption and limited service until the end of service on Sunday.

“On Saturday, trains will stop running shortly after 5pm and we don’t want people to miss them. Please check and recheck the times at nationalrail.co.uk and bear in mind the last train is likely to be very busy so don’t leave it until then."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "What we cannot accept is thousands of railway workers being thrown on the scrapheap after being praised as heroes during Covid.