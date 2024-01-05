BREAKING

Rangeford Villages exchanges contracts to acquire East Grinstead site for integrated retirement community with 150 state-of-the-art flats

A retirement living provider is hoping to develop a site in East Grinstead into 150 state-of-the-art one, two and three bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom bungalows.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Rangeford Villages announced that, following an exchange of contracts, a hybrid planning application (DM/23/2699) for an integrated retirement community (IRC) and wider mixed-use community has been submitted to Mid-Sussex District Council by promoter Wellbeck.

The retirement village operator said this application is being considered and can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

Rangeford Villages aims to develop its section of the site, which is part of the existing Imberhorne Farm, subject to detailed planning consent.

The rough location for the site of the outline planning application in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street ViewThe rough location for the site of the outline planning application in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street View
The rough location for the site of the outline planning application in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street View

Doug Jones, land and planning director of Rangeford Villages, said: “We are delighted to have successfully secured yet another high-quality site. We look forward to working with the wider consultancy team to bring the exciting plans to life, and to introduce Rangeford’s highly coveted lifestyle-focused living to the over-60 community in and around East Grinstead and we urgently require similar opportunities.”

The whole planning application, which the district council received on October 6 last year, is for land south and west of Imberhorne Upper School. It seeks: outline planning permission for a mixed use development comprising up to 550 dwellings (use Class C3); a care village of up to 150 dwellings (use Class 2); land for a two form entry primary school (including early years provision and special needs education provision), a mixed use neighbourhood centre, allotments, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage. It also seeks: full planning permission for playing fields, a new sports pavilion, and a running track associated with Imberhorne Secondary School, a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) with an associated car park, access from Imberhorne Lane, an internal road to the SANG and associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Rangeford Villages said its part of the site will have a gym and spa with a swimming pool and sauna, plus a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, and a hair and beauty salon. Rangeford Villages also has plans for communal gardens with a village green, croquet lawn, boule court and allotments.

A spokesperson said: “As with previous developments, Rangeford Villages has teamed up with Octopus Real Estate, part of Octopus Investments and a leading UK specialist real estate lender and investor, for the project. Once completed, it will be operated by Rangeford.”

