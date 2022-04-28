Reader’s letter: Eastbourne MP took undue credit on introduction of Natural History GCSE

Taking undue credit for the launch of the new Natural History GCSE is a new low in Caroline Ansell MP’s many efforts to greenwash herself Eastbourne MP welcomes new GCSE.

This new qualification is being delivered by the Oxford Cambridge and RSA exam board.

The board’s chief executive Jill Duffy personally thanked campaigner Mary Coldwell for her inspiration after it was given the green light by the Department for Education last Thursday.

There was no mention of Mrs Ansell.

Mary Coldwell stated that the new Natural History GCSE came about as the result of ‘11 years of campaigning, and with the essential and unwavering support of Caroline Lucas’, the Green Party MP for Brighton and Hove.

Again, there was no mention of Mrs Ansell.

I am glad heartened that Eastbourne’s current MP ‘really sees benefit’ in this subject, and has publicised the launch of a GCSE subject, but ‘as a former teacher’ she really should know better than to claim credit for someone else’s hard work.

I would have been happier if she had congratulated Mary Coldwell and Caroline Lucas on their successful contribution to the nation’s curriculum.

It has been enthusiastically welcomed by teachers and pupils alike.