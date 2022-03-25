We fly flags from our flag pole on the farm bordering the A268, to celebrate memorial days, Royal events, and National holidays.
My husband flew the Ukrainian Flag with pride to support the many brave men and women fighting for democracy and their countrymen.
To his horror, it was taken down overnight! The knots untied and the flag lying limply on the ground. He had made the observation, which I pooh poohed , that someone might object to the show of solidarity. What a sad and shaming action.
Today, the flag flies proudly once more, and will continue to do so, welcoming a family to the cottage on the farm, which so many kind people have furnished with donations.
There are many more sympathetic hearts and minds to combat a single act of vandalism.
