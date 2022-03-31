Reader’s letter: I was surprised at Borders Bill attack on Eastbourne MP

I was very surprised at Mr Babarinde’s attack on our MP Caroline Ansell over the Nationality and Borders Bill.
The only hypocrites in this town are the Lib Dems who blame every problem on the government, this includes their incompetent handling of Eastbourne Borough Council’s finances.
If it wasn’t for Mrs Ansell spending a lot of her time talking to Ministers in Westminster to obtain money for Eastbourne, the borough council would be bankrupt.
Furthermore, Mr Babarinde would be well advised not to try and impose his unfounded agenda on Eastbourne.
There are many people in this town who are concerned about the cost and number of economic migrants who are most certainly not refugees!
They welcome the effort the government is making to do something about this.
This is a totally separate issue to the raft of measures undertaken by our MP and the government to support Ukrainian refugees locally, including a sponsorship scheme for people to host Ukrainian refugees in their home. Mr Babarinde knows this, and his personal attack on Mrs Ansell was completely unwarranted.
Our MP was also right when she pointed out Mr Babarinde’s party would open the borders as wide as possible and let just about anyone in, whilst also negotiating re-entry to the EU.
