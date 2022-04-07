Reader’s letter: Roger Bacon, Upper Horsebridge Road,Upper Horsebridge, Hailsham

Having read the various letters in the Herald, and particularly the one from the three ladies in the issue of Friday March 25 click here to read, I felt it needed a response giving some different aspects.

1. The utmost priority for the refugees fleeing from Ukraine is to get to the first safe country.

All of the remaining countries are safe, at least at present. I can understand if those refugees who have relatives here in the UK want to join them, but otherwise why do they want to travel with little more than they stand up in, all the way across Western Europe to the Channel coast.

Ukrainian flag against a blue sky. Yellow and blue colors. National symbol of Ukraine. SUS-220322-115951001

France and the UK have very similar populations, c 60-70 million but France has an area of 247,368 sq km compared with the UK’s 93,628, so there is ample room for refugees to be assimilated into France for example without overstretching the resources of any particular city, town or region.

2. The situation in 1939-1945 was very different. Germany had overrun Poland, Czechoslovakia, and had invaded France.

Nowhere in Western Europe was safe for refugees to flee to.

Thankfully the Kindertransport was set up and the UK also took in many Jewish refugees.

3. The refugees would be better staying in Western Europe so that they can return to their homeland in the future, far ahead that it maybe now.

I hope that your various correspondents give the above points their consideration, and stop berating the Government for what they see as a lack of compassion.

The bulk of the refugee problem must fall on countries other than the UK, in Europe.

Would your correspondents wanted to have run the Government during the pandemic?