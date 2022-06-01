Reader's letter: The tide is turning against Boris Johnson

How badly does the PM need to behave before our MP condemns him? It doesn’t seem to matter how badly Boris Johnson conducts himself, Caroline Ansell still refuses to condemn him for his actions.

We now know that Boris Johnson introduced the rules during lockdown, he subsequently broke his own laws and then he repeatedly lied about it, including to Parliament.

He is now changing the ministerial code so that being dishonest whilst in government is acceptable as long as those guilty apologise; they will no longer be required to resign.

Boris Johnson

During lockdown, the PM and his colleagues presided over numerous social gatherings at 10 Downing Street whilst the rest of us stayed at home and adhered rigidly to the rules.

Weddings were cancelled, we didn’t visit elderly relatives or attend funerals and all of us made sacrifices ‘for the greater good’.

In the meantime Johnson was hosting parties in Downing Street, thus showing utter contempt for the people of this country.

Despite her party leader demeaning the office of Prime Minister, diluting standards of public service and undermining our democracy on a daily basis, Caroline Ansell seems reluctant to express disapproval of the PM's behaviour in relation to ‘Partygate’.

The tide seems to be turning against Johnson and the electorate are understandably losing trust in him.