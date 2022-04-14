Reader’s letter: Why should Sovereign Harbour pay for Eastbourne’s flood defences?

I am a resident of Sovereign Harbour who pays for the sea defences which I undertook when I moved from London.

The really strange thing is the way the rest of the population of Eastbourne think it’s okay for the people of the harbour to now have to pay for the rest of the town’s concerns about flooding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environmental Agency has been awarded a significant financial research drilling in and around the town.

Sovereign Harbour. SUS-201108-125629001

I contacted our Member of Parliament who gave me a stock political answer.

So is the expectation of the rest of Eastbourne that harbour residents should protect Eastbourne from flooding even though a cash injection from the government doesn’t cover Sovereign Harbour?