Rebuild for Southwater skate park damaged by fire due to be considered
Plans to rebuild a skate park which burned down in 2020 are to be considered by Horsham District Council.
The application, from Southwater Parish Council, seeks permission to set up steel-framed equipment in Ben’s Field, Stakers Lane, in place of the old timber-framed structure.
The land is owned by the district council.
The recommendation from officers is for the planning committee to approve the application at its meeting on Tuesday (September 6).
A report to the committee said the new structure would measure 20m by 13.8m and would include a variety of ramps, pipes, wall-rides, jump boxes, sub boxes and decks, all similar to the original skate park.
The highest point would be 3.5m with the flat decks measuring 1.7m to 2.3m high.
The council received one letter of objection to the plans, with concerns raised about noise, traffic, the possibility of walkers finding the site ‘intimidating’ and how the area would be kept clear of litter and glass.