Redesigned Uckfield housing scheme supported

Wealden planners have praised developers for redesigning proposals for a small housing scheme near Uckfield.

On Thursday (January 16), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north approved a reserved matters application to build housing on land to the west of Ridgewood Manor Lodge in Lewes Road.

The site, which had been granted outline permission in 2016, was previously considered by the planning committee in September, but was deferred due to councillors concerns over the design and size of the proposed housing.

In light of these concerns, developer Goldsmith Construction Ltd put forward alternative designs for the scheme, proposing the building of four three-bedroom bungalows of an identical design.

Speaking on behalf of the developer, planning agent Mike Barber explained the decision to go back to the drawing board. He said: “When last considered by members, we were left in no doubt about what was required to achieve an acceptable solution here.

“Local members requested that the units should be single-storey, with scale and mass reduced, to minimise the impact on properties in New Barn Lane. The scheme before you clearly shows compliance with these requests.

“We have reached a point where the principle of development and the number of units is not in doubt and the level of harm created by the now single-storey units is negligible.

“In all other respects the scheme meets all planning and highway requirements, even despite recent policy news.”

The committee also heard the developer had agreed to impose a height restriction on a boundary hedge and to remove permitted development rights from the buildings, meaning any future extensions would require planning permission.

The developers’ redesign was widely praised by the committee, which approved the application following a short discussion.

Among those to speak in support of the scheme was ward councillor Gary Johnson (Con, Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted). He said: “I would like to thank the agent and the builder for taking everything on board and working with us.

“I would also like to thank [the planning officers], because I know there have been lots of emails and lots of meetings and lots of discussion and I think it is great we have reached an agreeable compromise.

“From my point of view – obviously I am not allowed to propose because I am the local member – I would suggest we agree this, taking into consideration the two points raised in the latest amendment.”

The committee had also heard from neighbours, who stressed the importance of including the restrictions on the boundary hedge height and permitted development rights.

For further details of the proposals see application reference WD/2019/0582/RM on the Wealden District Council planning website.