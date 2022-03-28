Redevelopment of Petworth Meeting House approved

The proposal is to replace a modern bay window in the same width opening, beneath the original brick arch lintel and to lower the modern paved area to provide a relatively level access from the house into the rear garden.
None of the proposed alteration will be visible from outside the property due to its enclosed nature.
Petworth Parish Council in a statement said that they had no objections to the plans.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/21/05725/LIS
Have you read this? Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre
Don’t miss this story... Bridgerton - See Petworth House in Netflix’s hit show
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK