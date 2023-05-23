Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Redevelopment plans for Eastbourne shop approved conditionally

Redevelopment works at a shop in Eastbourne are set to take place following conditionally approved plans.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:08 BST

The plans, approved conditionally, will see the residential space at the shop on 43 Susans Road change into offices for the business.

The current use of the site is mixed with a retail area to the front of the ground floor level, with residential accommodation to the rear of the ground floor and first floor and a storage area in the roof space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approval statement said: "A change to office and meeting space is an acceptable use within a residential area and will not have a detrimental impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers.

Most Popular
Redevelopment works at a shop in Eastbourne are set to take place following conditionally approved plans.Redevelopment works at a shop in Eastbourne are set to take place following conditionally approved plans.
Redevelopment works at a shop in Eastbourne are set to take place following conditionally approved plans.

“The application is not seeking to alter or extend the existing building other than the removal of a door to be replaced with a window.

“The proposed changes to the building are minimal and materials proposed for the new window will match the existing, the development will not visually impact the surrounding area.