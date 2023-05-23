Redevelopment works at a shop in Eastbourne are set to take place following conditionally approved plans.

The plans, approved conditionally, will see the residential space at the shop on 43 Susans Road change into offices for the business.

The current use of the site is mixed with a retail area to the front of the ground floor level, with residential accommodation to the rear of the ground floor and first floor and a storage area in the roof space.

The approval statement said: "A change to office and meeting space is an acceptable use within a residential area and will not have a detrimental impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers.

“The application is not seeking to alter or extend the existing building other than the removal of a door to be replaced with a window.