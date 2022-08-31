Redevelopment proposals for former Newhaven fire station return for decision
Proposals to redevelop the former fire station site in Newhaven are among applications set to return to Lewes planners next week.
On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application to demolish the former fire station in Fort Road and build six council houses in its place.
Each of the houses proposed would be of the same three-bedroom design, with their own dedicated parking space.
For further details on the proposals see application reference LW/21/0224 on the Lewes District Council website.
Most Popular
The scheme, which is recommended for approval, had been due for discussion last month, but was deferred after IT issues forced the meeting to begin late.
Decisions on several other schemes — including plans to build an apartment building and a small scale housing development in Telscombe Cliffs — were also deferred for similar reasons.
Those proposals are also due for discussion during the same meeting.