Redevelopment proposals for former Newhaven fire station return for decision

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application to demolish the former fire station in Fort Road and build six council houses in its place.

Each of the houses proposed would be of the same three-bedroom design, with their own dedicated parking space.

For further details on the proposals see application reference LW/21/0224 on the Lewes District Council website.

Proposed designs for the new homes

The scheme, which is recommended for approval, had been due for discussion last month, but was deferred after IT issues forced the meeting to begin late.

Decisions on several other schemes — including plans to build an apartment building and a small scale housing development in Telscombe Cliffs — were also deferred for similar reasons.