Reform on track to be next government, says YouGov poll: here’s how Sussex would look

Reform UK winning the next General Election would be a ‘near-certainty’ if it were held tomorrow, a YouGov poll has revealed.

YouGov said the party, which is led by Nigel Farage, would win 311 seats – 15 short of a majority – according to projections from the second YouGov MRP model since the 2024 election.

A YouGov article, written by Patrick English, said the results show ‘Reform UK within touching distance of winning a parliamentary majority’.

It said: “Nonetheless, their seat total in a hypothetical election would almost certainly be enough to see them take the reins of government.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Photo: Tim Sturgess, National World

According to the projection, Labour would get 144 seats, Liberal Democrats would get 78 seats, Conservatives would get 45 seats, SNP would get 37 seats, Greens would get seven seats, Plaid Cymru would get six seats and others would get three seats.

The article said the result represents an increase of 40 seats for Reform compared to YouGov’s MRP projection in June. People can read the full article at yougov.co.uk.

We’ve taken a look at the estimated seat projections in each area across Sussex, according to the poll’s results.

Chichester: Lib Dem.

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: Reform UK.

Worthing West: Reform UK.

East Worthing and Shoreham: Reform UK.

Arundel and South Downs: Conservative.

Hove and Portslade: Labour.

Mid Sussex: Lib Dem.

Lewes: Lib Dem.

Brighton Pavillion: Green.

Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven: Labour.

Eastbourne: Lib Dem.

Bexhill and Battle: Reform UK.

Hastings and Rye: Reform UK.

Sussex Weald: Reform UK.

Horsham: Lib Dem.

East Grinstead and Uckfield: Conservative.