Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reform Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex has revealed his priorities and the issues he would address in the district if he wins the constituency at the General Election on July 4.

Gary Johnson, 56, from Fairwarp, served as a Conservative District Councillor (Wealden) from 2019 to 2023 and owned and ran a successful care business in Sussex with his wife. He was aIso an army reservist, a Special Constable based at Haywards Heath and was spent six years in the RNLI as a crew member on the Newhaven Lifeboat.

He said: “I got slightly disillusioned with the way things were going with the Conservative party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson said he took a year out of politics but still wanted to be involved and read Reform’s policies.

The Reform Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Gary Johnson

He said: “For me they're common sense and pragmatic. They are radical, I fully understand that, but I just feel that we go through these five year political term planning cycles and there's too much politics in politics. We’re not being brave and planning for the longer term. We’ve got to make some real changes in the country.”

Mr Johnson said: “A lot of us are business people, we’re pragmatists, as opposed to politicians. We just feel that there is a common sense way of driving forward.”

Mr Johnson would particularly like to see more ‘joined up’ thinking on issues like housing and would like the housing crisis to be defined to deliver what people want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The district council make decisions on housing based on a number given to them by central government. But there’s a lack of ‘join up’, in my opinion, with county councils and with CCGs. If you take housing as an example, the infrastructure needs to be there.” He said: “It’s all very well the district council saying ‘we’re going to pass 1,000 houses being built in the local area because there is a housing crisis’, but unless you define the housing crisis it doesn't help.”

He said: “If you build a two-bedroom house in the middle of Haywards Heath, chances are people wouldn't be able to afford it as a first home.”

Mr Johnson believes the future of the high street should come down to ‘what people want’ too, saying that many prefer to shop online, which has led to high street stores closing. “If that truly is an evolution let’s not go against it,” he said. “But how do we make that work for us as a community? Possibly the answer is we use that (closed high street stores) as brown site to put in some of the affordable housing we desperately need.”

Mr Johnson is also ‘a big supporter of the police’ and would like to see higher numbers of police with officers given more ‘stop and search’ powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think that’s only way we’re going to tackle knife crime, if people understand that if they carry a knife, there is a good chance they may get stopped.”

He said he he would like to see more ‘bobbies on the beat’ and a more local approach to policing with local detention centres.