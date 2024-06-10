Reform’s Teresa hails surging polls
Teresa di Santis, the Reform U.K. General Election candidate for Chichester has hailed her party’s surging poll numbers since Party leader Nigel Farage re-entered the political fray as ‘ a refreshing wind to blow the old politics away’.
The polls show that Reform is breathing down the neck of Rishi Sunak’s gaffe prone Tories with 17 percentage points to the Tory 19 percent. Pundits predict that by polling day on July 4 Reform will have overtaken the stumbling Tories in the popular vote.
Elsewhere in Europe, Populist parties with similar programmes to Reform have triumphed in the European elections last weekend. Teresa, a Selsey resident, commented ‘ It is ironic that the EU which Britain has left is turning sharply to the right largely thanks to mass immigration just when we seem about to elect a Labour government.’
She welcomed the return of Mr Farage to the political battleground and echoed his call for Reform to replace the Tories as the chief opposition to Labour.
"The people of Chichester should not waste their votes on Labour or the Lib Dems who would only make the mess that the Tories have created worse,” she said.
“If you want mass migration controlled, affordable environmental policies, and putting local people first then you should vote Reform.”