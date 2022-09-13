Refurbishment plans at Easebourne Chapel withdrawn

Plans for the refurbishment of an Easebourne chapel have been withdrawn.

The proposed restoration of the Grade II listed former Chapel building would have involved the structural repair, refurbishment, fit out and change of use for Restaurant and Retail purposes.

The redeveloped Chapel wiould have been open to the King Edward VII Estate community and it is also envisaged the Chapel will be open to general public on a limited and controlled basis.

Members of the public would have been permitted to view The Chapel during the hours of daylight whether by foot or cycle and members of the public will be able to use the restaurant facilities through reservations in the normal way with access by foot/ cycle or taxi drop off.

The plans had been met with multiple objections from the local population including 52 written letters of objection to the planning authority.