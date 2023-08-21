Refurbishment plans could be on their way at Eastbourne restaurant and café

Refurbishment work could be on the way to an Eastbourne restaurant and café after plans were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

‘Glass House’, a new restaurant and café, which will be located at the Redoubt Gardens, has placed an application for the refurbishment of the building of the new business.

The restaurant and café will be built as part of a regeneration project of the pavilion building as well as the surrounding Redoubt Gardens into one project.

The proposal is to refurbish and replace major elements of the existing building, including a small new toilet block extension, roof replacement, window façade and door replacements, blocking up two rear window openings, reinstating rear double doors, patio alteration and extension with new steps, ramps and signage.

The proposals aims to provide a ‘high quality café/restaurant on Eastbourne’s eastern seafront’ with the site being ‘ideally positioned along the seafront in close proximity to tourist attractions, such as the Redoubt Fortress, hotels, B&Bs, transport links and employment.’ The proposed refurbishment was also deemed by the applicant to be ‘appropriate for the surrounding context, and responds to the character of the existing building and local area.’

The works will impact on the front and rear of the existing building. New façade glazing, extended patio and ramped access will impact upon the view from Redoubt gardens.