Refusal of Eastbourne flats overturned on appeal

A decision to refuse outline planning permission for a block of flats in Meads has been overturned at appeal.

The scheme, to demolish a home known as Spring Mead in Meads Brow and replace it with a block of flats, had been unanimously refused by Eastbourne planners back in February.

At the time, the committee said its decision was due to concerns around a lack of affordable housing as well as issues around access and its potential for creating light pollution on the outskirts of the South Downs National Park.

However, this decision was appealed by developer Turnbull Land Ltd, with a planning inspector overturning the committee’s original verdict and ordering the authority to pay costs for ‘unreasonable behaviour’.

In a report laying out their decision, the planning inspector said: “I have not found harm in respect of either the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the area.

“The access in terms of pedestrian safety would be acceptable and the reserved matters stage would provide opportunities for further refinement on the matter of [light pollution].

“Returning to the tilted balance therefore, it seems sufficiently clear to me that the adverse impacts of granting a planning permission would be incapable of outweighing the benefits, in this particular case.

“The appeal scheme would therefore be sustainable development for which the presumption in favour applies.”

Concerns around affordable housing, which had formed the council’s main reason to refuse the scheme, were also dismissed by the planning inspector.

The council had argued that the scheme would not conform with planning policy as it did not provide any affordable housing on site or even make any contribution towards affordable housing elsewhere.

This would be particularly unacceptable in Meads as the area lacks affordable housing, the council said.

The developer, however, had argued would not be possible to include affordable housing in the scheme and had provided evidence of this in the form of a Financial Viability Assessment (FVA).

Notably, the developer’s FVA found that even a full market housing scheme would not turn a profit, but would only make a “marginal loss”.

In considering these arguments, the planning inspector criticised the council for not producing evidence to challenge the developer’s FVA.

The inspector said: “Whilst clearly the scheme does not include affordable housing … in the absence of evidence to the contrary, I can only conclude that the provision of any affordable housing … would render the appeal scheme unviable on this site.”

The inspector went on to say that the council had “acted unreasonably” and “led to unnecessary costs” by failing to produce its own viability assessment before refusing the scheme on these grounds .

Objections made over the proposed roof design and light pollution were also unreasonable, the planning inspector said.

As a result, the planning inspector ordered the council to pay the developer’s costs for the appeal hearing.

The scheme also underwent some minor modifications during the appeal process, most notably with the number of flats being reduced from 17 to 16.

The outcome of the appeal hearing is set to be discussed at a meeting of Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (December 10).

Speaking before the meeting, the committee’s chairman Cllr Jim Murray said he was “disappointed” with the inspector’s decision.

Cllr Murray said: “We were happy with a development there but this was too much for that area.

“The pressure to build more houses just keeps increasing and we in Eastbourne think it is important to also focus on quality.”