'Regeneration' plans for farm near Plaistow submitted

Last week we revealed how the owners of Crouchlands Farm in Rickmans Lane wanted to build a new settlement on part of its land.

Now it has submitted separate plans to ‘regenerate’ the site and create a farm hub, glamping site, rural enterprise & education centre, rural food & retail centre and equestrian centre.

It is unclear whether the two plans are competing with each other or could both be implemented if approved by Chichester District Council.

Whole Farm plan for Crouchlands Farm near Plaistow

The farm has been the centre of much controversy over the years due to the operation of an anaerobic digestion plant.

But after the loss of several appeals, the plant was shut down in 2017 much to the delight of the community, with the lengthy decommissioning process taking place.

The farm then changed hands to new owners.

The applicant says the farm hub is at the heart of future plans for Crouchlands Farm and the ‘development of exemplary environmental practices’. It comprises the existing cattle barn and workshop, which has been refurbished to support and enhance the primary farming activities.

Glamping accommodation is proposed in the fields to the north and south of Hardnips Barn, with the existing structure redeveloped as a hub and restaurant for staying guests. A small dedicated car park is proposed to the south. There would also be a special events outdoor area.

There would be four yurts, four lodges, three underground pods, three shepherds huts, five tree houses and two wigwams.

Five steel-framed, agricultural buildings would be repurposed as a rural enterprise and education centre including floorspace for an AgriTech Innovation Hub, meeting place and hub to promote networking, adaptable workshops and light industrial units, live/work units for overnight accommodation and two more business units.

A rural food and retail centre would provide opportunities for local produce to be sold, with a farm shop/cafe and five other units for ‘niche independent retailers’.

Lastly, the equestrian centre would comprise of outdoor arenas, an indoor arena, an equine therapy centre, stable yards and associated grooms’ accommodation.