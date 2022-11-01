Some of the events will be on Sunday, November 13, beginning with a parade at 10.25am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park.

This parade will end at Burgess Hill War Memorial where there will be a wreath laying and an outdoor Service of Remembrance.

A town council spokesperson said: “On Armistice Day, Friday 11 November at 11am, Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch will jointly commemorate the event. Town Councillors, Royal British Legion Colour Party, Town Council Staff and local school children will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial.”

Burgess Hill Town Council has revealed the dates and times for Remembrance services this year

The Friday march will begin at 10.50am and it will be followed by a two-minute silence at 11am. Afterwards there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that have served alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the 20th century.

Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point is set to host the People’s Wreath where members of the public can donate their poppy. This wreath will be then placed on the War Memorial on Armistice Day (November 11). To donate a poppy visit the Help Point at 96 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, from Monday, October 31.