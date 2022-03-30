Renovation plans at Coultershaw Water Mill submitted

The proposal will see the elevations of the South Warehouse at the Water Mill in Petworth repaired and reinstated in the same style as the North Warehouse.
Addistional plans to South Warehouse will see an additional access added to the north elevation along with three windows of the same style and dimensions as on the south elevation of the North Warehouse; an additional access to the workshop / store area will be added on the west elevation which will provide an emergency exit from the workshop and additional ventilation.
Work will also be made to the North Warehouse on site.
The proposed changes will include conversion of the existing workshop space to a research room and document store by raising the floor, adding a ceiling and creating an access into the education room.
Last year, The Coultershaw Heritage site was also awarded £36,200 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help with Covid recovery.
In a statement Chichester City Access Group he said: “From the plans and design and access statement, the North and South Warehouses internal floor levels are being updated and the external entrances are to be ramped to allow level access.
“In the South Warehouse it is proposed to install a disabled toilet but it will not be large enough for a wheelchair access.
“So we would recommend suitable grab rails.”
To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/01047/FUL
