Renovations plans for a pub Wisborough Green have been approved. Pic by Google Maps

The approved plans will see the renovation at the Cricketer’s Arms in Wisborough Green.

The renovations to the pub garden will include the removal of existing sheds, shrubs and garden tiding.

Other work will include the formation of base for new patios of differing materials, the installation of patio and soft landscaping and the renovation of the outside former garden toilet.

The plans will also see a new exit built for pub.

The renovation will include the slight enlargement of opening in external wall ,with removal of existing window and lintel, replacement lintel and new external quality flush finish door.

Other work will include the alteration to the existing men’s toilet.

The plans however were met with a couple of objections from local residents.

Mr David Lang said: “We very much like the pub and, recognizing its importance to the village, want it to succeed.

“The pub already has ample outside space to the front (facing away from the local houses) which is almost never fully occupied and thus any extension out the back (facing towards local houses) is unnecessary.

"The houses around the pub can already hear drinkers and live music from the pub when those are at the front. This noise would increase dramatically if the trade is located at the back of the pub and would cause significant disruption to all the neighbouring properties and their families if permitted.”

Mr Sam Thomson also objected to the plans.

He said: “This is a wholly unnecessary application. A simple site visit would demonstrate that this is not a pub in need of extra outside space. The front perspective of this pub provides everything that customers need.

"There is already a large seating area and open space for customers to sit and view the quintessential perspective provided by views across the village cricket green and beyond.

"In short, this is an ill-conceived, poorly justified and wholly unnecessary application for which the downsides significantly outweigh any debatable benefits.”

