Repair work is set to take place at an infant school in Graffham.

The repair works would take place at the Graffham Church of England Infant School.

In the Design and Access and statement, the school wrote: ““The existing roof has a verge section that has collapsed, thus requiring replacement as per the original. There are various damaged and missing tiles on the roof area causing issues with water ingress into the internal areas of the outbuilding.

“An area of the flat roof to the east elevation has been poorly detailed causing excessive moisture ingress and subsequent damage to the solid wall beneath.

“The external solid skin brickwork to the outbuilding has been identified to be in poor condition in particular the existing mortar joints.

“New pointing works are required to various elevations of the outbuilding to mitigate damage to the existing fabric and existing damp issues the outbuilding is facing. Localised

brickwork replacement are required to damaged bricks.

“There are elements of timber fascia/barge boards and rafter feet which require repair and decorations due to water ingress and rot over a sustained period of time.

“Rain water goods on site are in poor condition and require replacement due to failure. Fixings have become loose, areas are corroded and joints within the system have failed causing water leaks and further damage to external areas to include the brickwork walls. Additional areas of new rain water goods are required to assist in protecting areas of the outbuilding to include brickwork and footings.

“Doors and windows on site have become damaged through timber decay and rot and require replacement and redecorations where so economically viable.

“The internal ceilings within the outbuilding contain asbestos materials. Due to the nature of the site and issues with the outbuilding in particular the roof, health and safety concerns in relation to any disturbance of the ceiling are of a concern, hence the proposals for removal.”

