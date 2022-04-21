Repairs to Hastings’ Pelham Crescent approved

On Wednesday (April 20), Hastings Borough Council councillors granted both planning permission and listed building consent to remove and reconstruct the roadway at Pelham Crescent.

According to the council, which is the applicant, the works are primarily intended to address issues of water leaking through the road into the commercial units within the Grade II* Listed Pelham Arcade, which lies beneath it.

The works will involve digging down to the surface of the sandstone structure of the vaults below, which would then be repaired and covered with a new water-proofing layer.

Aerial view of Pelham Crescent (Google Maps)

However, the rebuilt road would also be improved from what is currently there, with dropped kerbs, new street signage and heritage-style bollards to be installed. The pedestrian staircase at the eastern end of the road will also be repaired.

The proposals were unanimously approved by the committee, with several councillors saying the works were overdue.

Committee chairman Alan Roberts (Lab) said: “It is really nice to see something happening there for a change. It has been neglected for quite a long time.

“Hopefully the [commercial] units will be taken up once they are waterproofed and St Mary’s in the Castle will benefit too.”

Similar comments were made by Cllr Matthew Beaver (Con), who said: “This has been a long time coming.

“It is 2022, so it has been at least 10 years since this was first mooted and it was first realised the road needed replacement, if not a lot earlier than that.”