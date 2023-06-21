Proposals to replace a former Crowborough care home with a larger and more modern facility have been given the green light.

]On Thursday (June 15), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved outline proposals to demolish the Pinewood Manor Rest Home in Old Lane and build a new 69-bed care home in its place.

While ultimately approved, the scheme had attracted a significant number of objections from local residents, who felt the new facility would be an overdevelopment of the site and cause harm to the Ashdown Forest.

Some of these concerns were voiced by local ward member Martyn Everitt (Green), who called on the committee to defer their decision in hopes of the developer bringing forward a smaller facility.

Proposed design for new care home (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

A particular concern for residents, Cllr Everitt said, was the potential height of the building. Due to the outline nature of the application, the scale and height of the final building was not actually part of the application and would need to be signed off at a later date.

But these concerns had likely been sparked by indicative drawings provided by the applicant (KSD Group Ltd), which showed how a partly three-storey building could contain all 69 of the rooms being sought. Notably, the developer’s initial proposals had been for a 76-bed facility, which indicative drawings showed could fit within a four-storey building.