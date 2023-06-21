NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Replacement care home in Crowborough granted planning permission

Proposals to replace a former Crowborough care home with a larger and more modern facility have been given the green light.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

]On Thursday (June 15), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved outline proposals to demolish the Pinewood Manor Rest Home in Old Lane and build a new 69-bed care home in its place.

While ultimately approved, the scheme had attracted a significant number of objections from local residents, who felt the new facility would be an overdevelopment of the site and cause harm to the Ashdown Forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of these concerns were voiced by local ward member Martyn Everitt (Green), who called on the committee to defer their decision in hopes of the developer bringing forward a smaller facility.

Most Popular
Proposed design for new care home (Credit: Wealden planning portal)Proposed design for new care home (Credit: Wealden planning portal)
Proposed design for new care home (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

A particular concern for residents, Cllr Everitt said, was the potential height of the building. Due to the outline nature of the application, the scale and height of the final building was not actually part of the application and would need to be signed off at a later date.

But these concerns had likely been sparked by indicative drawings provided by the applicant (KSD Group Ltd), which showed how a partly three-storey building could contain all 69 of the rooms being sought. Notably, the developer’s initial proposals had been for a 76-bed facility, which indicative drawings showed could fit within a four-storey building.

Ultimately, the committee felt the scheme could be approved as long as there were suitable conditions in place to limit the impact of the development on the Ashdown Forest. This would include a restriction prohibiting care home residents from keeping pets in an effort to prevent harm to local bird populations.

Related topics:CrowboroughWealden District Council