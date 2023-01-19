Plans to redevelop a much-loved community centre have been given the go ahead by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (January 19), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North unanimously approved plans to demolish Mayfield Memorial Hall and build a new community and health centre in its place.

The new building, which would sit at the top of the Court Meadow recreation ground, is expected to contain a community hall, new facilities for a relocated doctors’ surgery as well as space for other health services.

The proposals were supported by ward Bob Standley (Con), who said: “I have been representing part of Mayfield and Five Ashes for almost 19 years and during that time there have been numerous calls for the Memorial Hall to be replaced; but none of the schemes came to fruition.

Design of new building

“The scheme in front of you is the best chance to secure a new hall and, if not more importantly, a new doctors’ surgery. This joint scheme enables both projects to be delivered.

“The site is a brownfield site and the new combined building is only slightly larger than the current memorial hall.”

Cllr Standley was allowed to speak on the plans despite declaring a personal and prejudicial interest. This was due to his position on the project’s sponsor board. Committee chairman Johanna Howell (Con) said she had given special permission as the matter was of ‘such local importance’.

Other supporters to speak in favour of the scheme were Mayfield parish councillor Chris Lilley and Woodhill Surgery practice manager Andrew Cornell, who said modern facilities were needed to prevent the surgery’s closure in the long term.

The application had also attracted a significant amount of public support. In all, the council received 125 letters of support for the scheme.

But the plans had also attracted objections. Objectors’ concerns included the size and design of the proposed building (particularly given its proximity to a Grade I listed building) as well as criticisms of the circumstances surrounding the application.

Objections had also been raised by conservationists — including Wealden District Council’s own conservation officer — who argued the existing 1950s building should be preserved.