Residents and businesses can have their say as Wealden District Council’s Budget consultation goes live

Wealden District Council has announced that it has launched a consultation on its budget for the financial year 2025/26.

The council said residents, businesses and organisations in the district are invited to have their say before the consultation closes on January 10, 2025.

They said results will be reviewed before the council sets a budget in February 2025.

Councillor Greg Collins, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party), and lead councillor for Finance and HR, said: “Setting a balanced budget is critical to this council’s continuing success, as well as being a legal obligation. Getting feedback from residents, and a whole range of our other stakeholders, about our proposed spending plans is essential. I’m keen to hear their voices and suggestions. I urge everyone in Wealden to have their say and so the survey will be available on our new engagement hub until 10 January 2025.”

The council said the consultation is for the 2025/26 budget and the Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS) for the next five years. Wealden District Council wants views on how it spends its money, how it could raise more and the level at which it should set the council tax next year. The district council collects council tax on behalf of the County Council and the police and fire services, as well as its own. The council said it keeps around 9p in every pound collected to deliver services. Most (71p) of the council tax collected goes to East Sussex County Council, Wealden Police and Crime Commissioner (10p) and East Sussex Combined Fire Authority (5p), with the remainder going to the 42 parish and town councils in the district (5p average).