Residents object to resubmitted plans to build on small green space in Eastbourne road

Residents have raised objections to resubmitted plans to build on a small green space in Eastbourne.

A planning application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council seeks to build a bungalow on a small piece of land adjacent to Claxton Close.

It have an additional first floor, but would ‘match the street scene’, according to the plans.

The piece of land adjacent to Claxton Close. Photo: Google Street View

Following the refusal, resubmitted plans for the site were proposed in September and have been met with opposition, with more than 30 residents objecting to the application.

Objecting to the plans David Elliot said: “In the 1960s when the Rodmill estate was built open space was deliberately left to give a pleasant place for people to live and children to play. Trees and daffodils have been planted by the residents and others in the community.

"This has made it a pleasure for older residents and these grassy fields are popular with young and old alike.

“Over 100 objections were raised to an application last year but undeterred the developer has come back with amended plans.

"However, the community isn’t beaten and notices have been circulated to every bungalow and poster placed on lampposts encouraging opposition.”

In another objection, Doreen Thorpe said: “My husband and I are still strongly against any building work which is constantly being proposed on ground around the Burton Road area including Caxton Close.

"This ground is vital to all the residents for their welfare as well as for pleasure of variety of birds and enjoyment of lovely trees.

"On moving here 23 years ago the contract stated walls had to be kept to a certain height, bungalows kept as originally built and this has been maintained.

"Please do not let these grounds be built on as it will spoil the outlook for residents.”