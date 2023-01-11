Residents raise concern for approved extension work at Chichester properties

Residents have voiced their concerns about approved extension works at properties in Chichester.

Residents have voiced their concerns about approved extension works at properties on Russell Street. Image provided by Google Maps

Work permitted by Chichester District Council will see the knocking two Russell Street cottages into a single dwelling. The development also includes building a two-storey extension to the rear of number 5, a single-storey extension to the rear of number 6 and knocking down the two small front walls to be replaced with iron railings.

However multiple residents have raised objections to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annelise Jensen said: "I live in Russell Street, Chichester and I am concerned that the correct protocol and consultation procedures may have not been followed.

“The Chichester District Conservation Area includes Russell Street, therefore making it subject to planning restrictions regarding alterations to existing buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The planning application that has been approved is to knock two Russell Street cottages into a single dwelling. The proposed development includes building a two-storey extension to the rear of number 5, a single-storey extension to the rear of number 6 and knocking down the two small front walls to be replaced with iron railings. The extension to the rear of number 5 extends well beyond that of any other property in the street, and the nature of the two cottages will be lost as the dwelling will become a large family ‘town house’.

“I believe that these alterations are not in keeping with the unique historic nature of the area, and I duly followed the official procedures to lodge my objection to the proposed development. However, as far as I am aware, none of the residents who made formal objections have been consulted regarding our concerns. In addition, no planning officer has visited the site to see how the proposed alterations would affect the street, the Conservation Area or the neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A far smaller extension of five feet was recently turned down despite it not fundamentally altering the nature of the building and the reason given was that it would affect the neighbour’s ‘Right to Light’. It is therefore difficult to understand how this application—which involves considerable alterations to existing historic dwellings in a designated Conservation Area—can have been approved in full with no limitations. It is also puzzling that this application has been approved so quickly, as obtaining planning consent in the Chichester area normally takes far longer.

“Apart from the conservation issues, I also have personal concerns, as my property will be substantially affected if the proposed alterations were to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two-storey rear extension to number 5 would significantly reduce light to my house through an existing window on my north wall.

“The proposed bedroom window on the south elevation of number 5 will also look in through my aforementioned window, thus contravening my right to privacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs M Johnson also raised her objection to the plans.

She said: “Currently dwellings number 5 and 6 are two dwellings whereas the proposal is for one dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Consequently the two current tenants would be dehoused and who would find it very difficult to find suitable alternative accommodation in Chichester due to the shortage of similar housing.