Retirement home plans at Graylingwell Park development submitted

The application is a reserved matters approval case for a Retirement Living Plus scheme with associated facilities and car parking on Palmers Field at the Graylingwell Hospital College site in Chichester.

The Retirement Living Plus scheme is composed of: 36 one bedroom apartments, 28 two bedroom apartment, a refuse and recycling store, mobility scooter, bistro and dining area with associated kitchen facility, salon facility, staff and guest accommodation, entrance Lobby, reception and office, 42 total car parking spaces, landscaped garden and other associated facilities.

The new access point has been carefully considered to ensure that the correct visibility splays are achieved for vehicles using the site minimising disruption to the present and future traffic flow along Palmers Field Avenue.

Retirement homes plans for the Graylingwell Park development have been submitted.

The road facing elevations will be three-storeys high with an additional storey set back from the road elevations.

The building main entrance will be located fronting Palmers Field Avenue with easy and straightforward links to the car park area and will be ‘easily identified by users and visitors alike.’

The refuse and mobility scooter stores are both located alongside Palmers Field Avenue between the building main entrance and the car park, allowing easy access for servicing and residents movement when using mobility scooters.

Other communal facilities are located adjacent to the main entrance including the Resident’s Lounge, Bistro, Guest Suite, Salon, Accessible toilets and lift.

Plans for the development of 200 homes in Graylingwell Park in Chichester had been approved with S106 approval in 2016.