Retrospective building work plans for Eastbourne church approved despite objections

Retrospective plans for work at a church in Eastbourne have been approved despite objections from residents.

​The proposals were for the installation of a roof-top utilities plant at Upperton United Reformed Church on Upperton Road.

Despite this multiple objections had been placed to Eastbourne Borough Council with many residents alleging that work had taken place without planning permission.

The work involving the erection of turrets, extraction units, and handrails were carried out as well as plans for the roof plant leading to the objections

Residents lodged objections leading to a planning meeting regarding the work that had taken place, including Councillor Robin Maxted who spoke that the roof plant was visible from nearby Watts Lane, despite a requirement that it not be.