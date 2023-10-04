BREAKING
Retrospective building work plans for Eastbourne church approved despite objections

Retrospective plans for work at a church in Eastbourne have been approved despite objections from residents.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
​The proposals were for the installation of a roof-top utilities plant at Upperton United Reformed Church on Upperton Road.

Despite this multiple objections had been placed to Eastbourne Borough Council with many residents alleging that work had taken place without planning permission.

The work involving the erection of turrets, extraction units, and handrails were carried out as well as plans for the roof plant leading to the objections

Retrospective plans for work at a church in Eastbourne have been approved despite objections from residents. Picture: Emmanuel Church

Residents lodged objections leading to a planning meeting regarding the work that had taken place, including Councillor Robin Maxted who spoke that the roof plant was visible from nearby Watts Lane, despite a requirement that it not be.

In response, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The machinery on the roof of the site is not in accordance with approved details and the Church is scoping what they can do to mitigate the problem, such as screening.”

