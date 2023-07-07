Plans to enlarge and reconfigure a car park at Leonardslee Gardens have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application, which included a grassed area for overflow parking, the relocation of a number of chicken coops and the installation of a play area, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (July 4).

An enforcement investigation had been started against Leonardslee after a car park for more than 700 vehicles was set up on the site in 2020 without permission, with a retrospective application being refused the following year.

With this latest application being seen to rectify the unauthorised work, the enforcement proceedings will not go ahead.

Adam Streeter, managing director at Leonardslee, said his team had worked with landscape architects, consultants and council officers ‘to overcome previous issues raised’ and created a car park that ‘not only blends harmoniously with the beauty and essence of Leonardslee Gardens but also serves as a reflection of what awaits within its gates’.

The council received 12 objections to the plans, with a strong objection from Lower Beeding Parish Council.

The parish raised concerns about an increase in events, vehicles and noise and air pollution.

The plans were approved unanimously, though Leonardslee came in for criticism for its initial unauthorised work.

Dennis Livingstone (Lib Dem, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) said: “This is an area of outstanding natural beauty. They’ve gone in an done what they wanted to do. There has been harm to habitats for a number of species as well.