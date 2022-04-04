Retrospective Sidlesham dog agility plans submitted

Retrospective development plans for a new dog agility in Sidlesham have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220404-104601001

The proposal would see land south of the Telephone Exchange on Selsey Road in Sidlesham change from land on the south-east corner of the site to a dog agility.

Development of parking, hardstanding and the building of fencing is also part of the proposal

The proposal would allow for the land to be rented to the public for hourly sessions to allow them to exercise their dogs in a secure private location

The retrospective plans have been met with some objections by local residents.

Ms Juliette Bijoux said: “This field was once an attractive natural open landscape.

“Since the arrival of the gypsy/traveller community, it has become increasingly urbanised through repeated applications for different usage of the field. Initially, the application to the council was to house three caravans.

“Recently that has increased to six. A further application has been lodged to store boats and provide other storage.

“Now there is an application to run a dog agility business from the site

“In fact this dog agility business has been operating since they moved onto the site but the council has ignored the change of use for over a year now.

“Each time an application is submitted, it is to increase the built up environment, increase traffic flow and increase the trading on this land.”