Revamp of Littlehampton cafe and public toilets approved

Arun District Council approved plans to redevelop the Mewsbrook Park Kiosk and toilets on Wednesday (24 August).

The planning committee heard the existing kiosk will be demolished while the the old public toilets will be turned into a café.

New toilets to one side of the building will have a separate public entrance and there will also be a permanent outdoor seating area.

How the revamped cafe might look like

Solar panels are also shown in the plans.

Chace Catering Limited has operated the café and boating lake for more than a decade and had a new lease awarded by the council in April.

Owner David Chace said he was ‘delighted’ to get a 20-year lease, which has allowed him to invest in the café.

“We will construct a bigger and better café to seat up to 44 people indoors,” he said.

“We hope to start work in October, 2022, with the new café opening in time for spring, 2023.”

Mr Chace is also a member of the planning committee but did not take part in the debate or the vote due to his personal interests in the application.

There were 11 objections to the plans, most of which concerned the proposed toilet facilities and the increased building size.

This is because the toilets will only be available during café opening hours of 9am to 5pm.