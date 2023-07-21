Councillors have agreed to spend more than £240,000 on the refurbishment of four public toilets across the Chichester district.

The plans for the conveniences at Priory Park and Market Road, in Chichester; East Beach, in Selsey; and Bosham Lane, in Bosham, were given the nod during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18).

The money will be taken from the general fund reserve, with the next step being for the council to find a contractor to carry out the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also agreed that options for the Tower Street block will be looked at, with the building likely to be demolished and replaced with a modern, modular toilet.

Market Road public toilets, Chichester. (Image: GoogleMaps)

The refurbishment work is needed to ensure the facilities comply with the requirements of the Equalities Act.