NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Revamp of public toilets in Chichester, Bosham and Selsey approved

Councillors have agreed to spend more than £240,000 on the refurbishment of four public toilets across the Chichester district.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:41 BST

The plans for the conveniences at Priory Park and Market Road, in Chichester; East Beach, in Selsey; and Bosham Lane, in Bosham, were given the nod during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18).

The money will be taken from the general fund reserve, with the next step being for the council to find a contractor to carry out the work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was also agreed that options for the Tower Street block will be looked at, with the building likely to be demolished and replaced with a modern, modular toilet.

Most Popular
Market Road public toilets, Chichester. (Image: GoogleMaps)Market Road public toilets, Chichester. (Image: GoogleMaps)
Market Road public toilets, Chichester. (Image: GoogleMaps)

The refurbishment work is needed to ensure the facilities comply with the requirements of the Equalities Act.

The initial plan for the Tower Street facilities had been to demolish the building and declare the land surplus to requirements, potentially selling it for up to £40,000.

Related topics:CouncillorsSelsey