Revamp planned for entrance at Chichester’s St Richard’s Hospital

St Richard's Hospital

A planning application has been submitted which would see an extension to the existing entrance for Outpatients and the Emergency department, creating two separate entrances for urgent and non-urgent care.

The design and access statement written by the applicant the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust stated: ”The new lobby extension will have two new distinct entrances, one for the existing facilities, and one dedicated to the to the Urgent Treatment Centre and Paediatric A&E which are being enhanced as part of an internal refurbishment and reconfiguration of the ground floor.

“The new double height glazed box design will bring the entrance forward, from between the two hospital wings, and along with the raised roof height will increase the prominence of the entrance and make this more visually identifiable from the car park and external vehicular and pedestrian circulation.”