A Bognor Regis business has had its premises licence reviewed by the council.

Baltic, at 3 Richmond Road, currently has a licence to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm on Sundays.

The shop, which stocks food and drink from across Europe, has had a licence since 2015 and manager Mr Barzan Aubid is also the designated premises supervisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun District Council has now reviewed the licence and a hearing took place on Monday (November 28).

Baltic next to Bognor Regis' railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the meeting was held in ‘exempt business’ meaning that the public was unable to attend or read the agenda.

A freedom of information request then revealed the name of the business but not why its licence is being reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because the information is linked to an investigation and or legal proceedings, according to the council.

A review can take place for a number of reasons, for example if a business breaches one of the conditions of its licence or if a ‘responsible authority’ such as Trading Standards or the police request one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said the exemption was for a ‘legitimate and good reason’ and the council will endeavour to include the names of licensees in agenda papers for future reviews.

“In this instance, the members of the sub-committee voted to apply the exemption on the basis that legal proceedings/ investigations are still taking place,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the circumstances it is clear that there was a legitimate and good reason for the exemption.

“The details of the premises were published on the site notice, inviting comments from the public for the review. Whilst the address was not on the papers for this meeting, we consider whether to publish information on a case by-case basis, and will do so in respect of future reviews.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said the outcome of the review ‘can’t be discussed at this time’ as the Baltic has not yet been informed.

Baltic has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad