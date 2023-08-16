Revised outline plans for 1,300 homes in Tangmere have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The council planning committee approved the application, subject to deferral for section 106 contributions and conditions, at its meeting on Wednesday, August 16.

Council members were considering access to the site, which included main access from the A27 Temple Bar Junction, access to the new village centre and primary school from Malcolm Road, with additional access from Tangmere Road.

The application was approved in principle back in May 2021, but was halted due to an error in the original plan. This required the purchase of land by the council using a compulsory purchase order incorrectly listed as adopted highway at the Temple Bar junction, for the development to proceed.

Illustrative layout of the 1,300 homes at Tangmere. (Image: Countryside)

Plans will now exclude 0.34ha of land west of Saxon Meadows from the application and include minor changes to the northern boundary line of the development, due to the Countryside Partnership’s, formerly Countryside Properties, ownership rights.

Council officers stated the community orchard, meant to be located on the excluded land, would be relocated and redesigned.

Chairman of Tangmere Parish Council, Andrew Irwin, made an objection to the council about the exclusion of the Saxon Meadows land, and the need to safeguard the Grade I listed heritage asset St Andrew’s Church, stating legal protection against further development on the field was needed.

Three residents of Saxon Meadows spoke in support of the change, with one stating that residents regained adverse possession of the field five years ago and it is important for a eco heating scheme, having ‘never had’ plans to develop the site.

Members raised concerns about the orchard redesign, footpath and cycle path provisions and with traffic congestion at Temple Bar Junction – especially with the nearby Rolls Royce site and other approved developments planning to rely on the junction.

One member said traffic through the junction would double from nearby developments, and this should be the committee’s main concern in considering the application.

The orchard redesign and other details of the development will be considered in a future planning meeting as a reserved matters application.