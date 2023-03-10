Updated plans to convert a house into a meeting centre for members of the Shia Muslim community have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application to extend and alter Stafford House, in Bonnetts Lane, Ifield, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (March 7).

The council approved a similar application in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Euan Clark, of Folkes Architects told the meeting that the original design was ‘not deemed fit for purpose’ and the layout ‘disjointed with no easy flow through the building’.

Plans for religious meeting house

He added: “The revised scheme has been developed to respect religious doctrine and creates a versatile community asset without intensifying the use of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new design will include an extension containing three bedrooms rather than the one bedroom previously approved

There will also be parking space for 35 cars, with the access to the site being widened.

Dua Kazmi, one of the Stafford House community, said the centre would give members a place to ‘socialise, progress and learn’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside shot of Stafford House, Bonnetts Lane

She added: “Stafford House offers family and friends the chance to connect with one another and take part in activities and prayers together in accordance with [the] council’s public sector equality duty, which seeks to prevent unlawful discrimination and foster good relations between people in diverse communities.”

Ms Kazmi said the changed design was not intended to attract larger numbers, while the increased number of bedrooms had been included to accommodate the needs of a religious teacher and their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received 32 letters of support for the plans and 17 letters of objection, as well as a strong objection from Rusper Parish Council.

The latter raised concerns about the scale of the building and the impact it would have on the countryside, the potential increase in traffic in what is a rural location, and the impact the meeting centre would have on neighbouring properties.

Liz Kitchen (Con, Colgate and Rusper) said she supported the parish council’s comments and had ‘grave concerns’ about the size of the development in ‘a large area of dwindling countryside’.

The committee approved the application by 20 votes to two with one abstention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if they hadn’t, the previously approved plans could have still been built.