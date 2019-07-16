Revised plans for Seaford development at former Newlands School site

Revised plans for a major development at a former Seaford school site have been submitted.

Bellway Homes was granted outline planning permission in September 2017 for a total of 183 homes, including 40 per cent affordable housing, conversion of the main former Newlands School building to flats, public open spaces, a play area and sports pitch.

Development at former Newlands School site in Seaford

However when the developer submitted a reserved matters application it had reduced the share of affordable housing from 40 to eight per cent, only 14 out of 183.

It argued that this was down to the cost of converting the main building, the provision of sports facilities, highways improvements on the A259 and a large Community Infrastructure Levy payment.

The reduction in affordable housing led to objections from residents and Seaford Town Council.

Officers from both district and town councils then held a series of meetings with Bellway, which has submitted two further new applications.

Former Newlands School, Seaford

The first is for the demolition of the main school building and its replacement with two smaller blocks providing 21 apartments and the replacement of the proposed sports pitch, changing rooms and parking, with a public open space and children’s play area instead.

Meanwhile the second is for the remainder of the site to provide 162 dwellings.

The total number of new homes across the entire site remains at 183.

Under this proposal the developer would provide 25 per cent affordable housing, a total of 46 homes.

This has been achieved by amending the plans to replace rather than convert the main former school building.

The applicant would also provide public open space rather than a sports pitch and instead make a financial contribution to the town council towards the creation or enhancement of pitches elsewhere in the area.

According to the application: “The proposals describe a development that offers the opportunity to create an attractive and viable development which maximises the benefits offered by the site and meets housing need.

“Care has been taken in the development of the design to ensure the proposals offer a progression of the original outline approved scheme whilst retaining its basic principles.

“In our view, these proposals offer a high-quality development that will have a positive effect on the site, its wider context and Seaford as a whole.”

The documents and plans submitted are available for inspection at the town council’s offices at 37 Church Street during normal office hours Monday to Friday.

The town council’s planning and highways committee will consider its formal response to the application at a public meeting to be held in August.

To comment visit http://planningpa.lewes.gov.uk/online-applications using the codes LW/19/0475 and LW/19/0258.